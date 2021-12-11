Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,608,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118,401 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $19,417,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $230.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

