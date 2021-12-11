TPG Pace Beneficial II (NYSE:YTPG) Shares Down 0.4%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.87. 854,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 832% from the average session volume of 91,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $10,413,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $14,929,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $12,575,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $6,048,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

