TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $594.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

