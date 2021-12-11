Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 145.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Transocean by 155.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $9,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. 10,495,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,882,958. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

