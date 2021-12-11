Trevali Mining Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.24.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.