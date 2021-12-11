TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

TriState Capital stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter worth $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

