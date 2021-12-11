TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 632 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $836,581,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $127,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $379.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.34. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $379.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

