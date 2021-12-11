Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Shares of TFC opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.