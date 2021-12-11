Truist Securities Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $150.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.16.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

