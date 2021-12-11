Truist Securities Boosts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $27.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.96 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 84.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,094,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

