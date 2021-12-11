TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $552.03 Million

Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post $552.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $549.90 million and the highest is $555.18 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $523.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI remained flat at $$14.21 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 865,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,543. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

