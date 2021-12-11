Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

TUEM opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Marc Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Paul Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,251,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Tuesday Morning by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,499,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,309,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

