Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

