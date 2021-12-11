Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,567,186. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

