U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $744.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

