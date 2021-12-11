UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,571 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Amundi acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,543,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,129,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after buying an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in UBS Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,998,185,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

