UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €50.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.56 ($45.58).

G1A stock opened at €47.19 ($53.02) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($30.79) and a twelve month high of €45.89 ($51.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.80.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

