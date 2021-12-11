UBS Group Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.81 ($49.23).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALO stock opened at €30.93 ($34.75) on Tuesday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a one year high of €37.37 ($41.99). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.11.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.