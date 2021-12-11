UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UCBJF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays cut shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get UCB alerts:

OTCMKTS UCBJF remained flat at $$110.49 on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $108.23. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.