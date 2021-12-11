UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. UiPath has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $2,259,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UiPath stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,562 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.