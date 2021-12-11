Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Capitalization Tops $20.79 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $20.79 million and $619,224.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00118993 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.