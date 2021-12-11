Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UMICY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners lowered Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Umicore from €62.00 ($69.66) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umicore currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $10.72 on Friday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

