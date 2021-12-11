Unido EP Trading Down 32.3% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $886,452.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.52 or 0.08234480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,475.15 or 0.99953940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

