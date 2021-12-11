Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $248.46 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

