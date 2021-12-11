United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.8-28.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.00 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $52.34. 533,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Natural Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

