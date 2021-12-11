UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lifted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $478.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $478.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.74. The firm has a market cap of $450.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

