Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody Sells 2,190 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $57,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 34.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 142.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

