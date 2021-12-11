UREEQA (URQA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.53 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $47,661.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.72 or 0.08141222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,882.41 or 0.99696986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars.

