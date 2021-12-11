V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,053,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 6.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,316,000 after purchasing an additional 204,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 127.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.