V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.71 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average is $118.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

