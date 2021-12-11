V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,100,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,846,000 after buying an additional 1,219,788 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after buying an additional 712,335 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after buying an additional 481,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 206,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,791. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $9.66 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $396.93 million, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.