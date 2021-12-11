Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Cap of $61.08 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. Vai has a market capitalization of $61.08 million and $570,916.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.88 or 0.08237898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00081637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.24 or 0.99919874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 66,545,557 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

