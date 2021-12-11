Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $338.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.50.

In other news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

