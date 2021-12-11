Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 74,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth $295,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

