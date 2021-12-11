Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce $830.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $862.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.17 million. Valvoline posted sales of $653.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 737,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

