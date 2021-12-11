Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $191.92 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $151.90 and a one year high of $197.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average of $184.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.