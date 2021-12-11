Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,731,000 after buying an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $432.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

