Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 190.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,275 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

