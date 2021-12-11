Velas Market Capitalization Hits $683.27 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $683.27 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003221 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003420 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,235,100,179 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

