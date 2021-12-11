Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading 3.7% Higher

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.55. 8,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,238,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,555,000. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,409,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

About Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

