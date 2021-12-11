VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $297,721.84 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRSN opened at $244.70 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $248.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

