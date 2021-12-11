Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

VZ stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

