Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

VERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VERV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.66. 281,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $147,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,644,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,551,000 after purchasing an additional 628,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

