Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading Up 3.2%

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 109,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 92,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the third quarter worth about $121,000.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.