Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.17. Victory Capital posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In other news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

