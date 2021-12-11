VideoCoin (VID) Reaches Market Cap of $72.23 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $72.23 million and approximately $444,930.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,302,773 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

