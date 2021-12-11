View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $4.73

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.57. View shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 12,169 shares.

VIEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of View in the second quarter valued at $11,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in View by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,399 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

