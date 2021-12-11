View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIEW. Raymond James cut their price objective on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded View from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of View stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. View has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in View in the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

