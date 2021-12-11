Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $327.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.11.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $536.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.