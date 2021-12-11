Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.46. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

